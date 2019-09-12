One Of The Most Eclectic New Noises Of The Year

Video of Green Day - Father Of All...(Official Audio)

Green Day’s massive 2020 tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy was announced this week along with new music from the Bay area punk - poppers. You might do a double-take when you first hear “Father Of All <Bleep!>”. Once Billie Joe Armstrong starts singing, though, it’s absolutely Green Day! I’ll jump up and down until I break an ankle or every music lover listening to XRT hears Mondo Cozmo - “Black Cadillac”. Whichever comes first! We gave the new Flora Cash song, “Missing Home,” its first spin on XRT during this week’s show. he whole playlist is below and playlists from past New Noises at Nine are right here.

An easy way to support the artists you hear on WXRT is to buy their music! You're doing double the good when you spend your money at local, independent, or family-owned music stores.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

Green Day - “Father Of All <Bleep!>

Mondo Cozmo - “Black Cadillac”

Sam Fender - “Will We Go?”

Lana Del Rey - “How To Disappear”

Catfish & The Bottlemen - “2All”

Flora Cash - “Missing Home”

Sleater-Kinney - “Can I Go On”

Illiterate Light - “Better Than I Used To Be”

Pixies - "Catfish Kate"

Sturgill Simpson - “Sing Along”

Tegan And Sara - "I'll Be Back Someday"

Whitney - “Giving Up”