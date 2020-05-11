HAIM, Frank Ocean, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Video of Haim - The Steps

Dig HAIM from the upcoming album Women In Music Pt III, more from MAN MAN, and the debut of an amazing Frank Ocean song "Dear April" (which was playing at my house pretty much all weekend.) Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week is drummer extraordinaire Quin Kirchner and a selection from his upoming double LP The Shadows and The Light. The whole show’s playlist is below and past Big Beat playlists are here.

Support the artists you hear on WXRT by buying their music from a local, independent, or a family-owned music store. The Recording Academy's MusiCares program and Chicago Artists Coalition have each set up resources on their websites.

Let me know what music you're finding. I always welcome suggestions on what to keep an ear out for

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

HAIM - "The Steps" from the album Women In Music Pt III due June 26. Pre-order here.

The Jaded Hearts Club - "This Love Starved Heart of Mine (It's Killing Me)"

Boyo - "Skip" from the album Where Have All My Friends Gone? due June 26. Pre-order here.

MAN MAN - "Future Peg"

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "She's There"

Phoebe Bridgers - "Kyoto" from the album Punisher due June 19. Pre-order here.

Nightly - "The Movies"

*Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: Quin Kirchner -"At This Point In Time" from the upcoming double LP The Shadows and The Light due June 26. Pre-order here. Check out his work with Wild Belle and Ryley Walker.

Lime Cordiale - "Robbery"

Wargirl - "2069" from the album Dancing Gold due June 12. Pre-order here.

DMA's - "The Glow" from the album The Glow due July 10. Pre-order here.

L7 - "Fake Friends" featuring Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Low Cut Connie - "Private Lives"

Frank Ocean - "Dear April"