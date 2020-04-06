Hanni El Khatib, Westerman, The Jungle Giants

Video of Hanni El Khatib - ALIVE (Official Video)

We have more music than we can listen to in one show but we’ll give it a try anyway! Three faves of the week are Hanni El Khatib Jealous Of The Birds, and Wargirl. Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week is Girl Named Nino and I absolutely love every bit of music she puts out. Her music vids are incredible, too! Check her out on Facebook. The whole show’s playlist is below and past Big Beat playlists are here.

Live music will return to Chicago. I can’t tell you when but I can tell you that, when it does, every show will be a little more special. That’s why it’s important now more than ever to keep Chicago’s music scene thriving. Support the artists you hear on WXRT by buying their music from a local, independent, or a family-owned music store.

I host two new music shows each week where I get to play some of the sounds I’ve been into for you. Check out New Noise at Nine every Thursday night at 9:00 pm and The Big Beat every Monday night at 11:00 pm. I always welcome suggestions on what to keep an ear out for so connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. My handle on all three of ‘em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Wash your hands and tell the person sitting next to you you love ‘em.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

*

Hanni El Khatib - “ALIVE”

Jealous Of The Birds - “Ode To Fire”

Wargirl - “Hang On”

Westerman - “Think I’ll Stay” from theYour Hero Is Not Dead due June 5. Pre-order here.

Waxahatchee - “Hell”

Day Wave - “Potions”

***Big Beat Chicago Artist of The Week: Girl Named Nino - “Am I Enough”

Lime Cordiale - “Robbery”

Moaning - “Fall In Love”

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down - “Temple” from the album Temple due May 15. Pre-order here. Catch them at Thalia Hall on Thursday July 16.

Moscoman - "What Do We Care” (feat. Thomas Sanders of Teleman)

The Jungle Giants - “Send Me Ur Loving”