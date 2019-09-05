Hear Australia's Newest Band

Video of The Teskey Brothers - So Caught Up (Official Video)

We debuted Mondo Cozmo “Black Cadillac” on last week’s show and listeners went nuts. Same goes for Sturgill Simpson “Sing Along”. Australia's The Teskey Brothers, Death Cab For Cutie and a brand new duo called Illiterate Light are some of the faves of the week. The whole playlist is below and playlists from past New Noises at Nine are right here.

An easy way to support the artists you hear on WXRT is to buy their music! You’re doing double the good when you spend your money at local, independent, or family-owned music stores. Let me know what you find the next time you go crate diving! My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

Mondo Cozmo - “Black Cadillac”

Caamp - “Peach Fuzz”

Sturgill Simpson - “Sing Along”

Sleater-Kinney - “Can I Go On”

Twin Peaks - “Dance Through It” *Pre-order Lookout Low due September 13.

Death Cab For Cutie - “To The Ground”

Robbie Robertson “Let Love Reign” featuring Glen Hansard *Pre-order Sinematic which features Van Morrison, Derek Trucks, and more heavy-hitters due September 20.

Catfish & The Bottlemen - “2All”

Lana Del Rey - “How To Disappear”

Illiterate Light - “Better Than I Used To Be”

The Lumineers - "Life In The City"

The Teskey Brothers - “So Caught Up”

Sam Fender - “Will We Go?”

Pixies - "Catfish Kate"