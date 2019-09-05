Hear Australia's Newest Band

September 5, 2019
Ryan Arnold
New Noise At Nine
We debuted Mondo Cozmo  “Black Cadillac on last week’s show and listeners went nuts. Same goes for Sturgill Simpson  “Sing Along. Australia's The Teskey Brothers, Death Cab For Cutie and a brand new duo called Illiterate Light are some of the faves of the week. The whole playlist is below and playlists from past New Noises at Nine are right here

An easy way to support the artists you hear on WXRT is to buy their music! You’re doing double the good when you spend your money at local, independent, or family-owned music stores. Let me know what you find the next time you go crate diving! My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

 

Mondo Cozmo - “Black Cadillac

Caamp - “Peach Fuzz

Sturgill Simpson - “Sing Along

Sleater-Kinney - “Can I Go On

Twin Peaks - “Dance Through It” *Pre-order Lookout Low due September 13.

Death Cab For Cutie - “To The Ground

Robbie Robertson “Let Love Reign” featuring Glen Hansard *Pre-order Sinematic which features Van Morrison, Derek Trucks, and more heavy-hitters due September 20.

Catfish & The Bottlemen - “2All”

Lana Del Rey - “How To Disappear

Illiterate Light - “Better Than I Used To Be”

The Lumineers - "Life In The City"

The Teskey Brothers - “So Caught Up

Sam Fender - “Will We Go?

Pixies - "Catfish Kate"

 

 

 

