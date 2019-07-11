Hear The Avett Brothers new song "High Steppin'"
My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately. Like I ask every week - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores.
Your pal,
-Ryan A.
**
The Avett Brothers - “High Steppin’”
Phantogram - "Into Happiness"
Spoon - “No Bullets Spent”
Liam Gallagher - “Shockwave” *Pre-order Why Me? Why Not due September 13.
Hiss Golden Messenger -”I Need A Teacher”
Joseph - "Fighter"
Dermot Kennedy - “Outnumbered” *Pre-orderWithout Fear due September 27.
The Head And The Heart - "See You Through My Eyes"
Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma"
Cold War Kids - “Complainer”
Seratones - "Gotta Get To Know Ya"
Young The Giant - "Heat Of The Summer
Sheryl Crow - “Still The Good Old Days” featuring Joe Walsh