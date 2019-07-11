Hear The Avett Brothers new song "High Steppin'"

My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately. Like I ask every week - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

The Avett Brothers - “High Steppin’”

Phantogram - "Into Happiness"

Spoon - “No Bullets Spent”

Liam Gallagher - “Shockwave” *Pre-order Why Me? Why Not due September 13.

Hiss Golden Messenger -”I Need A Teacher”

Joseph - "Fighter"

Dermot Kennedy - “Outnumbered” *Pre-orderWithout Fear due September 27.

The Head And The Heart - "See You Through My Eyes"

Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma"

Cold War Kids - “Complainer”

Seratones - "Gotta Get To Know Ya"

Young The Giant - "Heat Of The Summer

Sheryl Crow - “Still The Good Old Days” featuring Joe Walsh