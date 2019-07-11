Hear The Avett Brothers new song "High Steppin'"

July 11, 2019
Ryan Arnold

George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Avett Brothers are adding some new sounds to their new music - still the sing-songy, stomp and holler we love with an added touch of electronics. I wanted to start the show with their song High Steppin’” so you'd hear exactly what they've been cooking up. A couple of other faves this week -  Hiss Golden Messenger and the return of sister-trio Joseph. Check out the entire playlist below and playlists from past shows here.

My handle on InstagramFacebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately. Like I ask every week - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores. 

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

**

The Avett Brothers - “High Steppin’
Phantogram - "Into Happiness"

Spoon - “No Bullets Spent”
Liam Gallagher - “Shockwave” *Pre-order Why Me? Why Not  due September 13.

Hiss Golden Messenger -”I Need A Teacher”
Joseph - "Fighter"

Dermot Kennedy - “Outnumbered” *Pre-orderWithout Fear due September 27.
The Head And The Heart - "See You Through My Eyes"

Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma"
Cold War Kids - “Complainer

Seratones - "Gotta Get To Know Ya"
Young The Giant - "Heat Of The Summer

Sheryl Crow - “Still The Good Old Days” featuring Joe Walsh

 

