Hear Bob Mould Roar Back with A New Song
Bob Mould is back with a new song, a new album, and a new tour that'll spend a couple'a days rockin' Metro Chicago on February 22 and 23. I couldn't wait to start the show with his ripper "Sunshine Rock." We've been listening to Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats' latest album Tearing At The Seams for a while. I shared another song from it called "Hey Mama". It's a real heartstring-puller. Have a look at the rest of this week's playlist below.
Thanks for spending time with XRT. I love discovering new music with you! Pick up some of the music you hear on XRT from local, independent, and family-owned music stores to support them and the artists! Drop me a line to let me know what you're listening to that you really like. My handle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.
Your pal,
-Ryan A.
**
Bob Mould - "Sunshine Rock"
Death Cab For Cutie - "Northern Lights"
Leon Bridges - "If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)"
Marcus King Band - "Homesick"
Michael Franti & Spearhead - "Just To Say I Love You"
Tom Morello - "Every Step That I Take" featuring Portugal. The Man
Barns Courtney - "99"
Gang Of Youths - "Let Me Down Easy"
Maggie Rogers - "Light On"
Weezer - "Can't Knock The Hustle"
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats - "Hey Mama"
Sharon Van Etten - "Comeback Kid"