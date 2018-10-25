Hear Bob Mould Roar Back with A New Song

Bob Mould is back with a new song, a new album, and a new tour that'll spend a couple'a days rockin' Metro Chicago on February 22 and 23. I couldn't wait to start the show with his ripper "Sunshine Rock." We've been listening to Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats' latest album Tearing At The Seams for a while. I shared another song from it called "Hey Mama". It's a real heartstring-puller. Have a look at the rest of this week's playlist below.

Thanks for spending time with XRT. I love discovering new music with you! Pick up some of the music you hear on XRT from local, independent, and family-owned music stores to support them and the artists! Drop me a line to let me know what you're listening to that you really like. My handle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Bob Mould - "Sunshine Rock"

Death Cab For Cutie - "Northern Lights"

Leon Bridges - "If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)"

Marcus King Band - "Homesick"

Michael Franti & Spearhead - "Just To Say I Love You"

Tom Morello - "Every Step That I Take" featuring Portugal. The Man

Barns Courtney - "99"

Gang Of Youths - "Let Me Down Easy"

Maggie Rogers - "Light On"

Weezer - "Can't Knock The Hustle"

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats - "Hey Mama"

Sharon Van Etten - "Comeback Kid"

Muse - "Pressure"

Matt Maeson - "Cringe"