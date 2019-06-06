Hear More New Music From The Raconteurs

June 6, 2019
Ryan Arnold
The Raconteurs

Noel Vasquez / Stringer

Categories: 
Features
Music
Music Discovery
Playlist

Welp, gotta hand it to The Raconteurs about not being too bullheaded to say "I need a little help."  "Help Me Stranger" comes from Help Us Stranger album due June 21. "This Lifefrom Vampire Weekend is a personal fave of the year and get a load of Sheryl Crow with Bonnie Raitt AND Mavis Staples! Check out this week's entire playlist below and playlists from past shows here.

Drop me a line on InstagramFacebook, or Twitter. My handle on all of them is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately. Like I ask every week - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores. 

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

**

The Raconteurs - "Help Me Stranger"
Phantogram - "Into Happiness"

Rainbow Kitten Surprise - "Heart"
Seratones - "Gotta Get To Know Ya"

Vampire Weekend - "This Life"
The Head And The Heart - "I Found Out"

The Heavy - "Better As One"
Sheryl Crow - "Live Wire" featuring Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples

The Black Keys - "Go"
Bruce Springsteen - "Tucson Train"

Foals - "In Degrees"
Cage The Elephant - "Black Madonna"

The Stray Cats - "Cat Fight (Over A Dog Like Me)"
Lana Del Rey - "Doin' Time" *a pretty true to form take on Sublime's classic!

 

Tags: 
New Noise At Nine
Jack White
The Raconteurs
Mavis Staples
Lana Del Rey

Recent Podcast Audio
Jeff Garlin having fun with Lin Brehmer Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Booksmart Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews John Wick 3: Parabellum Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Pokemon Detective Pikachu Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Long Shot Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Avengers: Endgame Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes