Hear More New Music From The Raconteurs

Welp, gotta hand it to The Raconteurs about not being too bullheaded to say "I need a little help." "Help Me Stranger" comes from Help Us Stranger album due June 21. "This Life" from Vampire Weekend is a personal fave of the year and get a load of Sheryl Crow with Bonnie Raitt AND Mavis Staples! Check out this week's entire playlist below and playlists from past shows here.

Drop me a line on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. My handle on all of them is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately. Like I ask every week - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

The Raconteurs - "Help Me Stranger"

Phantogram - "Into Happiness"

Rainbow Kitten Surprise - "Heart"

Seratones - "Gotta Get To Know Ya"

Vampire Weekend - "This Life"

The Head And The Heart - "I Found Out"

The Heavy - "Better As One"

Sheryl Crow - "Live Wire" featuring Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples

The Black Keys - "Go"

Bruce Springsteen - "Tucson Train"

Foals - "In Degrees"

Cage The Elephant - "Black Madonna"

The Stray Cats - "Cat Fight (Over A Dog Like Me)"

Lana Del Rey - "Doin' Time" *a pretty true to form take on Sublime's classic!