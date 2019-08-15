Hear More From The New Pornographers

Video of The New Pornographers - Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile

I caught up with XRT listeners last week who told me how much they like The New Pornographers new song "Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile." I can't say I disagree with them and started this week's show with that very song. Southern California's Winnetka Bowling League (seriously, no connection to the north shore) "Kombucha" sounded cool after! I got another song from Of Monsters And Men I wanted to be sure you heard along with Wilderado - a band that floored Marty Lennartz at Lolla - and their debut "Surefire." Check out the entire show's playlist below and playlists from past shows here.

One final thing - and don't stop me if you've heard it before - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores. My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

The New Pornographers - “Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile” *Get tickets here for their gig at The Vic Theatre on October 2.

Winnetka Bowling League - "Kombucha"



Twin Peaks - “Dance Through It” *Pre-orderLookout Low due September 13.

White Reaper - “Might Be Right”

Of Monsters And Men - "Vulture, Vulture"

Wilco - “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)”

Sleater-Kinney - “Can I Go On”

Pixies - "Catfish Kate"

Joseph - "Fighter" *Catch Joseph in a 93XRT show on September 21 at The Vic Theatre. Pre-OrderGood Luck, Kid due September 13.

Caamp - “Peach Fuzz”

Brittany Howard - “Stay High” *Catch Brittany Howard in a 93XRT show on September 20 at the Riviera Theatre.

Tegan And Sara - "I'll Be Back Someday"

Wilderado - "Surefire"

Jamie N. Commons - “Won’t Let Go”