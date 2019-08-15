Hear More From The New Pornographers
I caught up with XRT listeners last week who told me how much they like The New Pornographers new song "Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile." I can't say I disagree with them and started this week's show with that very song. Southern California's Winnetka Bowling League (seriously, no connection to the north shore) "Kombucha" sounded cool after! I got another song from Of Monsters And Men I wanted to be sure you heard along with Wilderado - a band that floored Marty Lennartz at Lolla - and their debut "Surefire." Check out the entire show's playlist below and playlists from past shows here.
One final thing - and don't stop me if you've heard it before - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores. My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately.
Your pal,
-Ryan A.
**
The New Pornographers - “Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile” *Get tickets here for their gig at The Vic Theatre on October 2.
Winnetka Bowling League - "Kombucha"
Twin Peaks - “Dance Through It” *Pre-orderLookout Low due September 13.
White Reaper - “Might Be Right”
Of Monsters And Men - "Vulture, Vulture"
Wilco - “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)”
Sleater-Kinney - “Can I Go On”
Pixies - "Catfish Kate"
Joseph - "Fighter" *Catch Joseph in a 93XRT show on September 21 at The Vic Theatre. Pre-OrderGood Luck, Kid due September 13.
Caamp - “Peach Fuzz”
Brittany Howard - “Stay High” *Catch Brittany Howard in a 93XRT show on September 20 at the Riviera Theatre.
Tegan And Sara - "I'll Be Back Someday"
Wilderado - "Surefire"
Jamie N. Commons - “Won’t Let Go”