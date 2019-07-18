Hear New Wilco on New Noise at Nine
My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.
Your pal,
-Ryan A.
Wilco - “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)”
The Black Keys - “Get Yourself Together”
Joseph - "Fighter" *Catch Joseph in a 93XRT show on September 21 at The Vic Theatre . Pre-Order Good Luck, Kid due September 13.
Brittany Howard - “Stay High” *Catch Brittany Howard in a 93XRT show on September 20 at the Riviera Theatre.
The Head And The Heart - “I Found Out”
Hiss Golden Messenger -”I Need A Teacher”
Dermot Kennedy - “Outnumbered” *Pre-orderWithout Fear due September 27.
Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma"
Cold War Kids - “Complainer”
Twin Peaks - “Dance Through It” *Pre-orderLookout Low due September 13.
Seratones - "Gotta Get To Know Ya"
The Hold Steady - “Denver Haircut”
Jamie N. Commons - “Won’t Let Go”
Angie McMahon - “Keeping Time”