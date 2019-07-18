Hear New Wilco on New Noise at Nine

July 18, 2019
Ryan Arnold

(Photo Marty Rosenbaum/WXRT)

XRT listeners were among some of the first music lovers in the universe to listen to the new song from Wilco when Marty Lennartz gave it a spin during yesterday's afternoon home stretch. I can't think of a better way to kick off this week's show than listening to "Love Is Everywhere (Beware)" with you! I'm very keen on Joseph and their latest "Fighter". I'm giving away tickets to their  93XRT show on September 21 at The Vic Theatre all week. New artists getting their first plays on WXRT during this week's show are Jamie N. Commons and Angie McMahonBoth are very cool. Check out the entire playlist below and playlists from past shows here.

My handle on InstagramFacebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately. Like I ask every week - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores. 

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

**

Wilco - “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)”
The Black Keys - “Get Yourself Together


Joseph - "Fighter" *Catch Joseph in a 93XRT show on September 21 at The Vic Theatre . Pre-Order Good Luck, Kid due September 13.
Brittany Howard - “Stay High” *Catch Brittany Howard in a 93XRT show on September 20 at the Riviera Theatre.

The Head And The Heart - “I Found Out
Hiss Golden Messenger -”I Need A Teacher”

Dermot Kennedy - “Outnumbered” *Pre-orderWithout Fear due September 27.
Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma"

Cold War Kids - “Complainer
Twin Peaks - “Dance Through It” *Pre-orderLookout Low due September 13.

Seratones - "Gotta Get To Know Ya"
The Hold Steady - “Denver Haircut

Jamie N. Commons - “Won’t Let Go”
Angie McMahon - “Keeping Time

New Noise At Nine
Wilco
The Black Keys