Hear A Preview of Wilco's "Ode To Joy"

I sat on a few records till we could listen to them together on New Noise this week. Another new song from Twin Peaks puts their jam band sensibilities front and center. Not sure if they channeled the Grateful Dead for "Casey's Groove" but it sure sounds like it! Jason Thomas hipped me to Lucy Dacus covering Bruce Springsteen and I wanted to hip you to it, too! The playlist from tonight's show is below and here's a link to past shows.

An easy way to support the artists you hear on WXRT is to buy their music! You’re doing double the good when you spend your money at local, independent, or family-owned music stores. Let me know what you find the next time you go crate diving! My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitteris RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

Wilco - “Everyone Hides” *pre-order Wilco Ode To Joy due October 4, 2019 and pick up tickets to Wilco Winterlude at Chicago Theatre in December!

Lucy Dacus - “Dancing In The Dark”

Twin Peaks - “Casey’s Groove”

The Lumineers - “It Wasn’t Easy To Be Happy For You”

Van Morrison - “In The Dark Night Of The Soul”

Flora Cash - “Missing Home”

Green Day - “Father Of All…”

Lana Del Rey - “The Greatest”

Sam Fender - “Will We Talk?”

Hiss Golden Messenger - “Happy Birthday Baby”

Catfish & The Bottlemen - “2All”

Michigander - “Misery”

The Teskey Brothers - “So Caught Up”