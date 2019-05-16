Hear The Rolling Stones With Dave Grohl

May 16, 2019
Ryan Arnold

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones aren't just coming to Chicago for their previously scheduled June 21 and June 25 dates. They're kicking off the entire No Filter tour in Chicago! No better reason to include a killer live version of "Bitch" with Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl from the Stones' 3-CD set called HonkOf Monsters And Men bring their first new album in nearly 5 years to town on September 13. The first single called "Alligator" is shaping up to be one of my fave new songs of the year along with Hozier's "Almost (Sweet Music)from Wasteland, Baby! This week's entire playlist is below and check out playlists from past shows here.

But enough about what new music I'm into. What new music are YOU into? Drop me a line on InstagramFacebook, or Twitter. My handle on all of them is RyanArnoldRocks. One final ask - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores. 

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

**

Young The Giant - "Heat Of The Summer"
Rainbow Kitten Surprise - "Heart"

Tame Impala - "Borderline"
Foals - "In Degrees"

Barns Courtney - "You And I"
The Black Keys - "Eagle Birds"

Hozier - "Almost (Sweet Music)"
Of Monsters And Men - "Alligator"

Rolling Stones - "Bitch" with Dave Grohl
Bastille - "Joy"

Cage The Elephant - "Social Cues"
Bruce Springsteen - "Hello Sunshine"

Pure Bathing Culture - "All Night"
Fitz & The Tantrums - "Don't Ever Let 'Em"

 

New Noise At Nine
Rolling Stones
Hozier
Cage the Elephant
rainbow kitten surprise

