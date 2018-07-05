Hear Sheryl Crow tear up a new song with St. Vincent on this week's New Noise.

Sheryl Crow says she's through making records. If "Wouldn't Want To Be Like You" is indeed her swan song, it's a good one. She enlists the help of St. Vincent to make her point. St. Paul & The Broken Bones return with some blue-eyed soul and an XRT show at the Riv in October. Details on how you can win tickets are below along with this week's playlist.

Sheryl Crow featuring St. Vincent - "Wouldn't Want To Be Like You"

Interpol - "The Rover"

St. Paul & The Broken Bones - "Apollo" *register for a chance to win tickets to St. Paul & The Broken Bones' XRT show this fall at 93XRT.com.

Buddy Guy featuring Jeff Beck and Keith Richards - "Cognac"

Mondo Cozmo - "Tonight Tonight"

Smashing Pumpkins - "Solara" *DO NOT MISS Smashing Pumpkins at United Center on August 13 and 14!

Father John Misty - "Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All"

Live - "Love Lounge"

Paul McCartney - "Come On To Me" *pre-order Sir Paul's Egypt Station due September 7, 2018.

Courtney Barnett - "Charity"

Lord Huron - "Never Ever"

Amos Lee - "No More Darkness, No More Light"

English Beat - "How Can You Stand There?"

I didn't have time to play Jim James "Throwback" from his latest Uniform Distortion. It's absolutely worth picking up.