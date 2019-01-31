Hot New Music On A Cold Night
Thanks for listening to New Noise at Nine on XRT. Support the artists you hear by picking up their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Let me know what's spinning around your turntable and streaming into your ears. My handle on Twitter, Insta, and Facebook is RyanArnoldRocks.
Your pal,
-Ryan A.
Cage The Elephant - "Ready To Let Go"
Jenny Lewis - "Red Bull & Hennessy"
Foals - "Exits"
Vampire Weekend - "Harmony Hall"
Sharon Van Etten - "Seventeen" *Check out Sharon Van Etten at Thalia Hall on February 14.
Beck - "Tarantula"
Guster - "Overexcited" *Guster plays the Riviera Theatre on April 13.
Glen Hansard - "I'll Be You, Be Me"
Karen O & Danger Mouse - "Woman"
Tedeschi Trucks Band - "Hard Case"
Catfish & The Bottlemen - "Longshot"
Half Alive - "Still Feel"
Adia Victoria - "Different Kind Of Love"
Broken Bells - "Shelter"