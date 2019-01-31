Hot New Music On A Cold Night

January 31, 2019
Ryan Arnold
Matt Shultz of Cage the Elephant performs during the Riptide Music Festival

Ron Elkman

Cage The Elephant dropped a brand new song this morning and XRT listeners are among the very first people in the music loving universe to hear it on the radio.  I'm as excited this week to play new Vampire Weekend as I was last week when it debuted! "Harmony Hall" is a must-have on your "Can't Wait For The Warm Weather" playlist. Same goes for Glen Hansard's very dark and captivating "I'll Be You, Be Me". Check out all of this week's playlist below.

Thanks for listening to New Noise at Nine on XRT.  Support the artists you hear by picking up their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Let me know what's spinning around your turntable and streaming into your ears. My handle on TwitterInsta, and Facebook is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

Cage The Elephant - "Ready To Let Go"
Jenny Lewis - "Red Bull & Hennessy"

Foals - "Exits"
Vampire Weekend - "Harmony Hall"

Sharon Van Etten - "Seventeen" *Check out Sharon Van Etten at Thalia Hall on February 14.
Beck - "Tarantula"

Guster - "Overexcited" *Guster plays the Riviera Theatre on April 13.
Glen Hansard - "I'll Be You, Be Me"

Karen O & Danger Mouse - "Woman"
Tedeschi Trucks Band - "Hard Case"

Catfish & The Bottlemen - "Longshot"
Half Alive - "Still Feel"

Adia Victoria - "Different Kind Of Love"
Broken Bells - "Shelter"

