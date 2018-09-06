Hozier & Mavis Staples name-check musicians, social justice giants

Out of strange times comes great music, right? "Nina Cried Power", a special collaboration between Hozier and Mavis Staples, is a tribute to Nina Simone, Woody Guthrie, James Brown, Curtis Mayfield, Bob Dylan and others who used their music as an instrument of social change. I've been listening to the song pretty a lot this week! The entire playlist, along with links to concert presales and to register for a spot at George Ezra's Live From Studio X performance next Saturday. All of us at the radio station thank you for supporting WXRT and ask you to show the same support to the artists you hear by purchasing their music from a local, independant, or family-owned music store whenever you can. Let me know what you’re listening to that’s blowing your mind. Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram - my handle on all three is RyanArnoldRocks - or drop me an email.

Hozier - "Nina Cried Power" featuring Mavis Staples.

Bob Moses - “Back Down"

Kurt Vile - "Loading Zones"

KT Tunstall - "The River"

The Interrupters - "She's Kerosene"

John Hiatt - "Cry To Me"

George Ezra - "Shotgun" *Click here to see George Ezra Live From Studio X on Saturday September 15!

Brett Dennen - "Here's Looking At You, Kid"

Bones (UK) - "I'm Afraid Of Americans"

Passenger - "Hell Or High Water"

lovelytheband - "These Are My Friends"

Marcus King Band - "Homesick"

Elle King - “Shame”