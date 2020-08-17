iDKHOW, Doves, Whitney

Video of Doves - Prisoners

Some first and second listens on this week's show with! Doves, iDKHOW, and Whitneyalong with Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week White Mystery. The entire playlist is below and online and you can check out playlists to past Big Beats here.

I mention every week because it's so important - support the artists you hear on the Big Beat and WXRT by buying their music from, wehever you can, a local, independent, or family-owned music store and, when you head out crate diving, wear a mask and let me know what you find! Connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. My handle on all three of 'em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Doves - "Prisoners" from The Universal Want due September 11. Pre-order here.

beabadoobee - "Sorry"

Girl Friday - "Earthquake" from Androgynous Mary out this Friday August 21.

iDKHOW - "Leave Me Alone" from RAZZMATAZZ due October 16. Pre-order here.

Nightly - "You Should Probably Just Hang Up"

Billie Eilish - "my future"

Whitney - "Hammond Song"

***Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: White Mystery - People Power

Sylvan Esso - "Ferris Wheel" from Free Love due September 25. Pre-order here.

Songhoy Blues - "Badala" from Optimisme due October 23. Pre-order here.

IDLES - "Model Village"

Bob Mould - "Forecast Of Rain" from Blue Hearts due September 25. Pre-order here.

Washed Out - "Time To Walk Away"