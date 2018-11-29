Jeff Tweedy gets personal on New Noise.

It’s good to be back on the radio playing the best of New Music Thursday after taking Thanksgiving off! The records piled up while we were away which made for a very full - and very excellent - New Noise at Nine. Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy releases his second solo album tomorrow called Warm. Elle King started the show with her sorta twangy / all attitude “Baby Outlaw”. My fave of the show comes from the duo of studio/touring drummer extraordinaire Steve Jordan and his wife Meegan Voss called The Verbs. “Pleaser” is...well, pleasing. Check out the whole show’s playlist below.

Elle King - “Baby Outlaw”

Mumford & Sons - “Beloved”

Morrissey - “Back On The Chain Gang"

Jeff Tweedy - “I Know What It’s Like” . Jeff Tweedy’s memoir Let's Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, Etc. is great. He narrates the audiobook and it feels like he's telling you stories in person!

Kodaline - “Head Held High”

Hozier - “Movement”

Tom Walker - “Angels”

Morgxn - “Home” (featuring Walk The Moon)

Noah Kahan - “False Confidence”

Dermot Kennedy - “Power Over Me”

The Verbs - “Pleaser”

Greta Van Fleet - “You’re The One”