John Lennon-Inspired Song by Robbie Robertson, Glen Hansard

Two generations of favorite XRT artists teamed up for a John Lennon inspired song called “Let Love Reign.” Robbie Robertson, guitarist for The Band and who shared songwriting duties with the late, great Levon Helm, got help from Glen Hansard. Also dug into new Death Cab For Cutie and more from Of Monsters And Men who are at the Aragon Ballroom next month. The whole playlist is below and playlists from past New Noises at Nine are right here.

An easy way to support the artists you hear on WXRT is to buy their music! You’re doing double the good when you spend your money at local, independent, or family-owned music stores. Let me know what you find the next time you go crate diving! My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.

Caamp - “Peach Fuzz”

Death Cab For Cutie - “To The Ground”

Robbie Robertson “Let Love Reign” featuring Glen Hansard *Pre-order Sinematic which features Van Morrison, Derek Trucks, and more heavy-hitters due September 20. Pick up tickets to watch Glen Hansard perform Live From Studio X next month!

Lumineers - “Life In The City”

The New Pornographers - “Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile” *Get tickets here for their gig at The Vic Theatre on October 2.

Of Monsters And Men - "Wars"

Twin Peaks - “Dance Through It” *Pre-orderLookout Low due September 13.

Joseph - "Fighter" *Catch Joseph in a 93XRT show on September 21 at The Vic Theatre. Pre-OrderGood Luck, Kid due September 13.

Pixies - "Catfish Kate"

White Reaper - “Might Be Right”

Sleater-Kinney - “Can I Go On”

Brittany Howard - “Stay High” *Catch Brittany Howard in a 93XRT show on September 20 at the Riviera Theatre.

Jamie N. Commons - “Won’t Let Go”

Wilderado - "Surefire"