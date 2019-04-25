Last Minute Additions Made For Action Packed Show

I had this week's show all sewn up when two surprises showed up late on Thursday: the first song from Collective Soul's upcoming album Blood called "Right As Rain" and the second song from The Black Keys called "Eagle Birds." I'm on record saying Dylan LeBlanc is one of my favorite new artists of 2019 and his song "Renegade" is the reason why! Other high points from the show are Cage The Elephant "Black Madonna", Sam Fender "Hypersonic Missiles", and Santana "Breaking Down The Door." Check out the entire playlist below.

Silversun Pickups - "It Doesn't Matter Why"

Fitz & The Tantrums - "Don't Ever Let 'Em"

Beck with Pharrell Williams - "Saw Lightening"

Santana - "Breaking Down The Door" featuring Buika

Cage The Elephant - "Black Madonna"

The Black Keys - "Eagle Birds"

Karen O & Dangermouse - "Turn The Light"

Devon Gilfillian - "Get Out And Get It"

Collective Soul - "Right As Rain"

Pure Bathing Culture - "All Night"

Rodrigo Y Gabriela - "Mettavolution"

Sam Fender - "Hypersonic Missles"

Dylan LeBlanc - "Renegade"

The Strumbellas - "I'll Wait"