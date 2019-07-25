Listen to the song that blew out Ryan Arnold's car speakers.

Video of Seratones - &quot;Gotta Get To Know Ya&quot; [Official Music Video]

Seratones buck the Louisiana sound sterotype with raging guitars and a screamin', rockin' sound. I started the show with "Gotta Get To Know You." WARNING: I cranked this song in the car this week and blew out a speaker. It was totally worth it. Jason Thomas turned me on to CAAMP on a recent Big Beat show. I "borrowed" his copy of “Peach Fuzz” (Don't worry, I put it back!) to play. Check out the entire show's playlist below and playlists from past shows here. Oh, before I forget - pick up tickets to Joseph's 93XRT show on September 21 at The Vic Theatre. Their song "Fighter" will sound AMAZING live!

Like I ask every week - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores. My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately. Your pal,

-Ryan A. **

Seratones - "Gotta Get To Know Ya"

The Hold Steady - “Denver Haircut”

Brittany Howard - “Stay High” *Catch Brittany Howard in a 93XRT show on September 20 at the Riviera Theatre.

Caamp - “Peach Fuzz”

The Avett Brothers - “High Steppin’”

Wilco - “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)”

Dermot Kennedy - “Outnumbered” *Pre-orderWithout Fear due September 27.

Twin Peaks - “Dance Through It” *Pre-orderLookout Low due September 13.

Spoon - “No Bullets Spent”

The Head And The Heart - “See You Through My Own Eyes”

Cold War Kids - “Complainer”

Joseph - "Fighter" *Catch Joseph in a 93XRT show on September 21 at The Vic Theatre . Pre-Order Good Luck, Kid due September 13.

Jamie N. Commons - “Won’t Let Go”

Hiss Golden Messenger -”I Need A Teacher”