Listen to the song that blew out Ryan Arnold's car speakers.
Seratones buck the Louisiana sound sterotype with raging guitars and a screamin', rockin' sound. I started the show with "Gotta Get To Know You." WARNING: I cranked this song in the car this week and blew out a speaker. It was totally worth it. Jason Thomas turned me on to CAAMP on a recent Big Beat show. I "borrowed" his copy of “Peach Fuzz” (Don't worry, I put it back!) to play. Check out the entire show's playlist below and playlists from past shows here. Oh, before I forget - pick up tickets to Joseph's 93XRT show on September 21 at The Vic Theatre. Their song "Fighter" will sound AMAZING live!
Like I ask every week - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores. My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately.
Your pal,
-Ryan A.
**
Seratones - "Gotta Get To Know Ya"
The Hold Steady - “Denver Haircut”
Brittany Howard - “Stay High” *Catch Brittany Howard in a 93XRT show on September 20 at the Riviera Theatre.
Caamp - “Peach Fuzz”
The Avett Brothers - “High Steppin’”
Wilco - “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)”
Dermot Kennedy - “Outnumbered” *Pre-orderWithout Fear due September 27.
Twin Peaks - “Dance Through It” *Pre-orderLookout Low due September 13.
Spoon - “No Bullets Spent”
The Head And The Heart - “See You Through My Own Eyes”
Cold War Kids - “Complainer”
Joseph - "Fighter" *Catch Joseph in a 93XRT show on September 21 at The Vic Theatre . Pre-Order Good Luck, Kid due September 13.
Jamie N. Commons - “Won’t Let Go”
Hiss Golden Messenger -”I Need A Teacher”