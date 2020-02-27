Listen to latest from Cold War Kids, Real Estate, EOB, & more.

Video of Cold War Kids - Who&#039;s Gonna Love Me Now

It’s been a weird week and I’ve been looking forward to the show since I woke up on Monday. (Hey, we all need something to look forward to, right?) We dig into Cold War Kids’ yet to be released New Age Norms 2 for the first notes from the second album in their trilogy. The Strokes are back with a song that will get stuck in your head for all the right reasons. An artist I’ve been very high on the last couple’a months is a soul singer from the UK named Bakar. Check out this week’s playlist with links to some music and concerts below and playlists from past New Noises at Nine here.

Thanks for listening to XRT and letting me share some of the music I’ve been into with you. Please support the artists you hear on the radio station by buying their music from, whenever you can, a local, independent, or a family-owned music store. Listen to The Big Beat on Monday night at 11 for even more new music I’ve been finding. Connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. My handle on all three of ‘em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Cold War Kids - “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?”

EOB - “Shangri-La” from the album Earth due April 17. Pre-order here. Click here for tickets to EOB at Metro on May 27.

Bakar - “Hell N Back”

Mt. Joy - “Strangers” from the album Rearrange Us due June 5. Pre-order here.

lovelytheband - “Loneliness For Love”

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - “Be Afraid” from the album Reunions due May 15. Pre-order here.

The Strokes - “Bad Decisions” from the album The New Abnormal due April 10. Pre-order here.

Real Estate - “Paper Cup”

The Lone Bellow - “Count On Me”

Brendan Benson - “Good To Be Alive” from the album Dear Life due April 24. Pre-order here.

The Dirty Knobs - “Wreckless Abandon” from the album Wreckless Abandon due March 20. Pre-order here. Click here for tickets to The Dirty Knobs at Park West on March 11.

Declan McKenna - “Beautiful Faces”

Kaleo - “I Want More"

Psychedelic Furs - “Don’t Believe” from the album Made of Rain due May 1. Pre-order here.