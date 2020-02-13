Listen to latest from Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Kaleo, & more.

Video of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Be Afraid

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit shared “Be Afraid” this week and it is a pleasure to share it with you! Declan McKenna returns with “Beautiful Face” and one of the highlights of 2020 is EoB - the project from Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien - “Shangri-La”. Check out the entire playlist below.

Thanks for listening to XRT and letting me share some of the music I’ve been into with you. Please support the artists you hear on the radio station by buying their music from, whenever you can, a local, independent, or a family-owned music store. Listen to The Big Beat on Monday night at 11 for even more new music I’ve been finding. Connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. My handle on all three of ‘em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Declan McKenna - “Beautiful Faces”

Real Estate - “Paper Cup”

Green Day - “Oh Yeah!”

lovelytheband - “Loneliness For Love”

Soul Asylum - “If I Told You”

Bakar - “Hell N Back”

EoB - “Shangri-La”

Kaleo - “I Want More”

Pearl Jam - “Dance Of The Clairvoyants”

Absofacto- “Dissolve”

The Dirty Knobs - “Wreckless Abandon”

Caroline Rose - “Feel The Way I Want It”