Listen to latest from Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Kaleo, & more.

February 13, 2020
Ryan Arnold
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Categories: 
Features
Music
Music Discovery
Playlist

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit shared “Be Afraid” this week and it is a pleasure to share it with you! Declan McKenna returns with “Beautiful Face” and one of the highlights of 2020 is EoB - the project from Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien - “Shangri-La”. Check out the entire playlist below.

Thanks for listening to XRT and letting me share some of the music I’ve been into with you. Please support the artists you hear on the radio station by buying their music from, whenever you can, a local, independent, or a family-owned music store. Listen to The Big Beat on Monday night at 11 for even more new music I’ve been finding. Connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. My handle on all three of ‘em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

**

Declan McKenna - “Beautiful Faces”

Real Estate - “Paper Cup”

Green Day - “Oh Yeah!”

lovelytheband - “Loneliness For Love”

Soul Asylum - “If I Told You

Bakar - “Hell N Back

EoB - “Shangri-La

Kaleo - “I Want More”

Pearl Jam - “Dance Of The Clairvoyants”

Absofacto- “Dissolve”

The Dirty Knobs - “Wreckless Abandon

Caroline Rose - “Feel The Way I Want It

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - “Be Afraid”
Tags: 
New Noise At Nine
Jason Isbell
Kaleo
EOB
Declan McKenna
Pearl Jam
lovelytheband

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews The Gentlemen Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Lin Brehmer Signs Off From The XRT Morning Show Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Bad Boys for Life Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Lin & Marty Talk with Cubs President of Business Ops Crane Kenney Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Just Mercy Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Lin & Marty's Conversation with David Bote at Cubs Convention 2020 Best Of XRT
View More Episodes