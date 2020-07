Our Live From The XRT Concert Archives continues Friday Nights at 9 in July. This Friday, July 10th hear Sting on his 57th & 9th Tour at the Aragon Ballroom March 3, 2017. It was his first appearance at Lawrence & Broadway since 1980 and he delighted fans with Police classics and songs from his entire solo career. Enjoy the show in its entirety, Friday night at 9 on 93XRT!