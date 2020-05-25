Los Lobos Live From The XRT Archives Biddy Mulligan's
May 25, 2020
Wednesday night at 9, on XRT’s Live From The Concert Archives, we will take you to the cramped, sweaty and absolutely wonderful and legendary Rogers Park club, Biddy Mulligans, for a great live set from that little band from east LA, Los Lobos. It’s the December 14th 1984 show that brought them to Chicago right around the time of their album How Will The Wolf Survive. Hear one of America’s great live bands in a joint that was made for them, Los Lobos at Biddy Mulligans