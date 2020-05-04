Low Cut Connie, Cautious Clay, Split Single & Verböten

Video of Low Cut Connie - &quot;PRIVATE LIVES&quot; (official video)

This week gave us more music from supergroup The Jaded Hearts Club, the debut of Nightly's latest, Cautious Clay, Verböten written by Jason Narducy and Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week Michael McDermott. The whole show’s playlist is below and past Big Beat playlists are here.

Support the artists you hear on WXRT by buying their music from a local, independent, or a family-owned music store. The Recording Academy's MusiCares program and Chicago Artists Coalition have each set up resources on their websites.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

Low Cut Connie - "Private Lives"

L7 - "Fake Friends" featuring Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Phoebe Bridgers - "Kyoto" from the album Punisher due June 19. Pre-order here.

Nightly - "The Movies"

Nada Surf - "Live Learn And Forget"

The Jaded Hearts Club - "This Love Starved Heart of Mine (It's Killing Me)"

Verböten - "Broken Home" from the musical about Chicago's underground punk scene Verböten written by Jason Narducy (Split Single, Superchunk, Bob Mould)

*Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week - Michael McDermott - "What In The World.."

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "She's There"

Cautious Clay - "Cheesin'" featuring Still Woozy & Claud & Melanie Faye & HXNS

Diet Cig - "Who Are You"

Bon Iver - "PDLIF" (Please Don't Live In Fear)

Lime Cordiale - "Robbery"

Boyo - "Skip" from the album Where Have All My Friends Gone? due June 26. Pre-order here.