Matt Berninger, Mourn, Temples

Matt Berninger is busy with his own solo work while fellow members of The National, brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner, are embarking on very cool side projects. His album Serpentine Prison is out October 16. I got hip to Mourn and Jealous of the Birds over the last couple'a months and along with Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week Broken Robots. The entire playlist is below and online and you can check out playlists to past Big Beats here.

I mention every week because it's so important - support the artists you hear on the Big Beat and WXRT by buying their music from, whenever you can, a local, independent, or family-owned music store and, when you head out crate diving, wear a mask and let me know what you find! Connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. My handle on all three of 'em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Matt Berninger - "One More Second" from Serpentine Prison due October 16. Pre-order here.

iDKHOW - "Leave Me Alone" from RAZZMATAZZ due October 16. Pre-order here.

Arlo Parks - Hurt

Mourn - "This Feeling Is Disgusting"

Doves - "Prisoners"

Deep Sea Diver - "Impossible Weight" featuring Sharon Van Etten

Joan Jett - "Jeepster" from Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex

***Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: Broken Robots - "Dimes And Quarters"

Phoenix - "Identical" from the soundtrack to the Sophia Coppola film On The Rocks.

Songhoy Blues - "Barre" ("Change") from Optimisme due October 23. Pre-order here.

Temples - "Paraphernalia"

IDLES - "Model Village"

Jealous of the Birds - "Something Holy" from Peninsula due this Friday September 18. Pre-order here.