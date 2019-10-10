Hear Michael Stipe's first ever solo recording, first since REM's breakup.

Video of Your Capricious Soul - Michael Stipe

Michael Stipe returns to music with his first new music since the breakup of REM in 2011 and his first solo recording EVER. He's making "Your Capricious Soul" available only through MichaelStipe.com and benefits climate change awareness and action organization Extinction Rebellion. The Who are winding down their fabled music career with only a handful of remaining concerts and ng called "All This Music Must Fade." Gotta give 'em credit for being blunt. most excited about the return of Broken Bells - the on-again-off-again project of The Shins James Mercer and Dangermouse of Gnarls Barkley fame. The whole show is pretty jam packed! Check it out below and check out past shows' playlists here.

Support the artists you hear on the radio station AND small businesses - buy the artists’ music from a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Let me know what you find the next time you go crate diving! My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

***

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - “This Is The Place”

Broken Bells - “Good Luck”

The Who - “All This Music Must Fade”

X Ambassadors - “Hold You Down”

Sheryl Crow featuring Christ Stapleton - “Tell Me When it’s Over”

Foals - “The Runner”

Hiss Golden Messenger - “Happy Birthday Baby”

Flora Cash - “Missing Home”

Marcus King Band - “The Well” *Pre-order El Dorado produced by The Black Keys Dan Auerbach due January 17, 2020.

Wilco - “Everyone Hides”

Jeff Lynne’s ELO - “From Out Of Nowhere”

Michael Stipe - “Your Capricious Soul” *Download Michael Stipe's first solo song (and first new music) since REM's breakup in 2011.

Sam Fender - “Will We Talk?”

Smith & Thell - “Hotel Walls”