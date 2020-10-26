Middle Kids, Maximo Park, Cloud Nothings

Video of Middle Kids - R U 4 Me? (Official Video)

A slew of blistering songs alongside some mellow tunes makes for a very full hour of new music! Middle Kids, Cloud Nothings, and Kiwi Jr along with Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week Deanna Devore. The entire playlist is below and online and you can check out playlists to past Big Beats here.

I mention every week because it's so important - support the artists you hear on the Big Beat and WXRT by buying their music from, whenever you can, a local, independent, or family-owned music store and, when you head out crate diving, wear a mask and let me know what you find! Connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. My handle on all three of 'em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Middle Kids - "R U 4 Me?"

Hundredth - "Bottle It Up"

Bleached - "Stupid Boys"

Maximo Park - "Baby, Sleep"

HAERTS - "For The Sky" ft. Ed Droste

Laura Jane Grace - "The Swimming Pool Song"

Cloud Nothings - "Am I Something"

*BIG BEAT CHICAGO ARTIST OF THE WEEK: Deana Devore - "Love Again"

Matt Berninger - "One More Second"

Travis - "Waving At The Window"

Kiwi Jr - "Undecided Voters"

Romy - "Lifetime"

The Shins - "The Great Divide"

Fleet Foxes - "Can I Believe You​"

