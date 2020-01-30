The Dirty Knobs - Mike Campbell's debut record 15 Years In The Making

Video of The Dirty Knobs - Wreckless Abandon

Heartbreaker Mike Campbell formed The Dirty Knobs over a decade ago outside of his regular gig. Their debut album Wreckless Abandon is due March 30 followed by a hefty tour with a stop at Park West on March 11 followed by a string of summer dates with - I kid you not - Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and supergroup The Highwomen. I’m very keen on the latest Real Estate, Tame Impala, and The Lone Bellow have to offer. Two of my faves this week come from singer-songstresses Taylor Janzen and Caroline Rose. Check out the whole show below.

Thanks for listening to XRT and letting me share some of the music I’ve been into with you. Please support the artists you hear on the radio station by buying their music from, whenever you can, a local, independent, or a family-owned music store. Be sure to let me know what you’re listening to! Connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. My handle on all three of ‘em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

Green Day - “Oh Yeah!”

Real Estate - “Paper Cup”

Tame Impala - “Lost In Yesterday”

The Dirty Knobs - “Wreckless Abandon”

Caroline Rose - “Feel The Way I Want It”

Dissolve - “Absofacto”

The Lone Bellow - “Count On Me”

Taylor Janzen - “What I Do”

Pearl Jam - “Dance Of The Clairvoyants”

Alanis Morissette - “Reasons I Drink”

Grouplove - “Deleter”

Soul Asylum - “If I Told You”

Kaleo - “I Want More”