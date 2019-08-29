Mondo Cozmo Channeling Velvet Underground?

August 29, 2019
Ryan Arnold

(Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Mondo Cozmo blew my mind. Again. "Black Cadillac" is the  Velvet Underground mixed with 21st century culture. I've been waiting all week to play it on New Noise! A few other highlights are Death Cab For CutieWhitney (who plays a set at the radio station on Friday August 30 at 12 noon. Watch it here!), Sam Fender, and Sturgill Simpson. The whole playlist is below and playlists from past New Noises at Nine are right here

An easy way to support the artists you hear on WXRT is to buy their music! You’re doing double the good when you spend your money at local, independent, or family-owned music stores. Let me know what you find the next time you go crate diving! My handle on InstagramFacebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

Catfish & The Bottlemen - “2All”

Sturgill Simpson - “Sing Along

Twin Peaks - “Dance Through It” *Pre-orderLookout Low due September 13.

The Lumineers - "Life In The City"

Tegan And Sara - "I'll Be Back Someday"

Death Cab For Cutie - “To The Ground

Mondo Cozmo - “Black Cadillac

Of Monsters And Men - "Wars"

The New Pornographers - “Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile” *Get tickets here for their gig at The Vic Theatre on October 2.

Caamp - “Peach Fuzz

Pixies - "Catfish Kate"

Whitney  - “Giving Up

Sleater-Kinney - “Can I Go On

Sam Fender - “Will We Go?

 

 

 

