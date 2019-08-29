Mondo Cozmo Channeling Velvet Underground?

Video of Mondo Cozmo - Black Cadillac

Mondo Cozmo blew my mind. Again. "Black Cadillac" is the Velvet Underground mixed with 21st century culture. I've been waiting all week to play it on New Noise! A few other highlights are Death Cab For Cutie, Whitney (who plays a set at the radio station on Friday August 30 at 12 noon. Watch it here!), Sam Fender, and Sturgill Simpson. The whole playlist is below and playlists from past New Noises at Nine are right here.

An easy way to support the artists you hear on WXRT is to buy their music! You’re doing double the good when you spend your money at local, independent, or family-owned music stores. Let me know what you find the next time you go crate diving! My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.

Catfish & The Bottlemen - “2All”

Sturgill Simpson - “Sing Along”

Twin Peaks - “Dance Through It” *Pre-orderLookout Low due September 13.

The Lumineers - "Life In The City"

Tegan And Sara - "I'll Be Back Someday"

Death Cab For Cutie - “To The Ground”

Mondo Cozmo - “Black Cadillac”

Of Monsters And Men - "Wars"

The New Pornographers - “Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile” *Get tickets here for their gig at The Vic Theatre on October 2.

Caamp - “Peach Fuzz”

Pixies - "Catfish Kate"

Whitney - “Giving Up”

Sleater-Kinney - “Can I Go On”

Sam Fender - “Will We Go?”