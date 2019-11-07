Mondo Cozmo Does It Again.

Video of Mondo Cozmo - Come On

One month from today Mondo Cozmo will lead off three nights of music at The Vic Theatre on Friday December 6 with X Ambassadors for the 93XRT Holiday Jam concerts. He writes one great song after another! “Come On” is his latest. This week’s show has no shortage of soul with Devon Gilfillian, Michael Kiwanuka, and Marcus King Band. Check out the entire playlist below and past shows' playlists here.

Support the artists you hear on the radio station AND small businesses - buy the artists’ music from a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Let me know what you find the next time you go crate diving! My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

Coldplay - “Orphans”

Mondo Cozmo - “Come On”

Devon Gilfillian - “Unchained”

Flora Cash - “Missing Home”

Marcus King Band - “The Well” *Pre-order El Dorado produced by The Black Keys Dan Auerbach due January 17, 2020.

Beck - “Uneventful Days”

Michael Kiwanuka - “Hero”

Lana Del Rey - “Mariners Apartment Complex”

Mumford & Sons - “Blind Leading The Blind”

Saint Motel - “Van Horn”

Hiss Golden Messenger - “Happy Birthday Baby”

Sam Fender - “Will We Talk?”

Liz Phair - “Good Side”