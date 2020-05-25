Mondo Cozmo, Fontaines D.C., Wargirl

Mondo Cozmo is everything that is good and right in rock and roll. The first notes from his album New Medicine due June 12 are just what we need to hear right now! Girl Friday has a killer debut along with Bloxx and Fontaines D.C. Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week is City Mouth with a song that absolutely needs to be on your summertime playlist.The whole show’s playlist is below and available online here. Check out past Big Beat playlists here.

Support the artists you hear on WXRT by buying their music from a local, independent, or a family-owned music store. Head over to CIVL Chicago to see how they're helping Chicago's local music venues and help out with a donation if you're able. And, if you're a musician in need of a little help or know someone who does, The Recording Academy's MusiCares program and Chicago Artists Coalition have each set up resources on their websites.

Let me know what music you’re finding. I always welcome suggestions on what to keep an ear out for so connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. My handle on all three of ‘em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

Mondo Cozmo - "Upside Down" from New Medicine due June 12. Pre-order here.

Lime Cordiale - "Robbery"

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "She's There"

Fontaines D.C. - "A Hero's Death" from A Hero's Death due July 31. Pre-orderhere.

Wargirl - "2069" from Dancing Gold due June 12. Pre-order here.

MAN MAN - "Future Peg"

HAIM - "The Steps" from Women In Music III due June 26. Pre-order here.

Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: City Mouth - "Sanity For Summer"

Phoebe Bridgers - "Kyoto" from Punisher due June 19. Pre-order here.

Frank Ocean - "Dear April" (Justice remix)

Girl Friday - "Amber's Knees: A Matter of Concern" from Androgrnous Mary due August 21. Pre-order here.

Low Cut Connie - "Private Lives" from Private Lives due October 13. Pre-order here.

Bloxx - "Lie Out Loud" from Lie Out Loud due August 14. Pre-order here.

Nightly - "The Movies"

L7 - "Fake Friends" featuring Joan Jett