Mondo Cozmo, Leon Bridges, Yellow Days

We've heard a couple'a songs over the last year that would find their way onto Mondo Cozmo's third album New Medicine. Josh Ostander and I caught up over the weekend. Check out our chit-chat here.

Faves this week include Mondo Cozmo, Yellow Days, Gerry Cinnamon, Bob Mould and Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week, The 45. Their sound calls back to the early days of The Big Beat! As far as Chicago bands go, The 45 is a supergroup - Dag Juhlin (Poi Dog Pondering, Sunshine Boys, The Slugs), Gerald Dowd (Robbie Fulks), Liam Davis (Justin Roberts and 3x Grammy-nominated producer) and Matt Spiegel (Tributosaurus and Brother Brother). The group was put together by a killer bass player Len Kasper (who happens to call games for the Chicago Cubs). The whole show’s playlist is below and available online here.

Mondo Cozmo - "Upside Down"

Phoebe Bridgers - "I See You" from Punisher due this Friday June 19. Pre-order here.

Cigarettes After Sex - "You're All I Want"

Yellow Days - "Love Is Everywhere" from A Day in a Yellow Beat due August 7. Pre-order here.

Neon Dreams - "Sick Of Feeling Useless"

Nightly - "The Movies"

Bob Mould - "American Crisis" from Blue Hearts due September 20. Pre-order here.

*Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: The 45 - "Pills" from the forthcoming debut due this fall.

Wargirl - "2069"

IDLES - "Mr. Motivator"

Leon Bridges - "Sweeter" featuring Terrace Martin

Briston Maroney - "Freakin' Out On The Interstate"

Frank Ocean - "Dear April"(Justice remix)

Dirty Projectors - "Lose Your Love" from Flight Tower due June 26. Pre-order here.

Gerry Cinnamon - "Where We're Going"