Mondo Cozmo talks "New Medicine" with Ryan Arnold

Saturday morning I woke Josh Ostrander up to talk about the new Mondo Cozmo album New Medicine. In my defense, I forgot about the 2 hour time difference. We talked about writing the album while he toured the country for a year and how it impacted the songs that ended up on his third album. Listen to The Big Beat tonight at 11 for a sampling, check out vids for my two favorite songs on the album, and buy New Medicine.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

Mondo Cozmo - "Come On"

Video of Mondo Cozmo - Come On

Mondo Cozmo - "Black Cadillac"