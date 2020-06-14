Mondo Cozmo talks "New Medicine" with Ryan Arnold
Josh Ostrander of Mondo Cozmo and Ryan Arnold catch up about new album and writing on the road
June 14, 2020
Saturday morning I woke Josh Ostrander up to talk about the new Mondo Cozmo album New Medicine. In my defense, I forgot about the 2 hour time difference. We talked about writing the album while he toured the country for a year and how it impacted the songs that ended up on his third album. Listen to The Big Beat tonight at 11 for a sampling, check out vids for my two favorite songs on the album, and buy New Medicine.
Your pal,
-Ryan A.
Mondo Cozmo - "Black Cadillac"