More Music from CAAMP and introducing Donna Missal

I went into CAAMP’s debut album for the title track “By And By” along with an artist I discovered while putting together last week’s Big Beat called Donna Missal . We’re getting ready for Mike Campbell bringing his Dirty Knobs to play the radio station next week so we gave a spin to their debut “Wreckless Abandon.” Check out this week’s playlist with links to some music and concerts below and playlists from past New Noises at Nine here.

Bakar - “Hell N Back”

Psychedelic Furs - “Don’t Believe” from the album Made of Rain due May 1. Pre-order here.

CAAMP - “By And By”

Donna Missal - “You Burned Me”

The Dirty Knobs - “Wreckless Abandon” from the album Wreckless Abandon due March 20. Pre-order here. Click here for tickets to The Dirty Knobs at Park West on March 11.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - “Be Afraid” from the album Reunions due May 15. Pre-order here.

EOB - “Shangri-La” from the album Earth due April 17. Pre-order here. Click here for tickets to EOB at Metro on May 27.

Mt. Joy - “Strangers” from the album Rearrange Us due June 5. Pre-order here.

Absofacto- “Dissolve”

The Strokes - “Bad Decisions” from the album The New Abnormal due April 10. Pre-order here.

Brendan Benson - “Good To Be Alive” from the album Dear Life due April 24. Pre-order here.

Kaleo - “I Want More”

Declan McKenna - “Beautiful Faces”

lovelytheband - “Loneliness For Love”