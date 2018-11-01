Musical Universe Without David Bowie or Bob Marley?

I don't want to imagine a musical universe in which David Bowie and Bob Marley never existed. David Bowie opened up our minds to different ways of thinking and being; Bob Marley opened up our spirits to love and tolerance. We need more David Bowie and Bob Marley right now. Today's Friday Feature of David Bowie and Bob Marley is a celebration of two music pioneers from different ends of the musical universe. We've dug deep into the XRT music library (and some of our own collections) for songs we know and for songs we haven't listened to for a while. We can't wait to share them all with you!

Your pal,

-Ryan A.