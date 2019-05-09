A Musical World Tour On New Noise

A few hours after I posted last week's New Noise at Nine playlist we received a new tune from Of Monsters And Men called "Alligator." Seemed only right it kick off this week's show. Several live Rolling Stones recordings feature guest artists. A personal fave is No Security - Dave Matthews sings on "Memory Motel" and Taj Mahal sings on "Corrina". This time around Dave Grohl goes toe-to-toe with Mick Jagger on "Bitch" from the Stones' 3-CD set called Honk. The latest Bastille called "Joy" is starting to grow on me, too. Check out the entire playlist below and check out playlists from past shows here.

Let me know what new (or new to you) music you're into lately. This week is National Small Business Week. Support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores. My handle on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Of Monsters And Men - "Alligator"

Cage The Elephant - "Social Cues"

Rolling Stones - "Bitch" with Dave Grohl

The Strumbellas - "I'll Wait"

Foals - "In Degrees"

Bruce Springsteen - "Hello Sunshine"

Tame Impala - "Borderline"

Fitz & The Tantrums - "Don't Ever Let 'Em"

The Black Keys - "Eagle Birds"

Bastille - "Joy"

Santana - "Breaking Down The Door" featuring Buika

Pure Bathing Culture - "All Night"

Silversun Pickups - "It Doesn't Matter Why"

Devon Gilfillian - "Get Out And Get It"