Neon Dreams, Frank Ocean, HAIM
Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: The O'My's
I tweeted about this week's Big Beat that we'd be "friends listening to music together." I hope spending an hour listening to music with a friend helped bring a few moments of solace. The whole show’s playlist is below and available online here.
Your pal,
-Ryan A.
Dirty Projectors - "Lose Your Love" from Flight Tower due June 26. Pre-order here.
Phoebe Bridgers - "Kyoto" from Punisher due June 19. Pre-order here.
Nada Surf - "Live Learn And Forget"
Neon Dreams - "Sick Of Feeling Useless"
Wargirl - "2069" from Dancing Gold due June 12. Pre-order here.
Low Cut Connie - "Private Lives" from Private Lives due October 13. Pre-order here.
HAIM - "The Steps" from Women In Music III due June 26. Pre-order here.
Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: The O'My's - "Stepping Stone"
Mondo Cozmo - "Upside Down" from New Medicine due June 12. Pre-order here.
Bloxx - "Lie Out Loud" from Lie Out Loud due August 14. Pre-order here.
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "She's There"
Frank Ocean - "Dear April"(Justice remix)
Girl Friday - "Amber's Knees: A Matter of Concern" from Androgrnous Mary due August 21. Pre-order here.