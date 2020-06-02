Neon Dreams, Frank Ocean, HAIM

Video of Neon Dreams - Sick of Feeling Useless

I tweeted about this week's Big Beat that we'd be "friends listening to music together." I hope spending an hour listening to music with a friend helped bring a few moments of solace. The whole show’s playlist is below and available online here.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Dirty Projectors - "Lose Your Love" from Flight Tower due June 26. Pre-order here.

Phoebe Bridgers - "Kyoto" from Punisher due June 19. Pre-order here.

Nada Surf - "Live Learn And Forget"

Neon Dreams - "Sick Of Feeling Useless"

Wargirl - "2069" from Dancing Gold due June 12. Pre-order here.

Low Cut Connie - "Private Lives" from Private Lives due October 13. Pre-order here.

HAIM - "The Steps" from Women In Music III due June 26. Pre-order here.

Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: The O'My's - "Stepping Stone"

Mondo Cozmo - "Upside Down" from New Medicine due June 12. Pre-order here.

Bloxx - "Lie Out Loud" from Lie Out Loud due August 14. Pre-order here.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "She's There"

Frank Ocean - "Dear April"(Justice remix)

Girl Friday - "Amber's Knees: A Matter of Concern" from Androgrnous Mary due August 21. Pre-order here.

MAN MAN - "Future Peg"