Hear New Beck On This Week's New Noise At Nine

Video of Beck - Uneventful Days

Last week’s show debuted Michael Stipe’s long-awaited return to making music. This week we debuted Beck’s surprise announcement that his new record finished and slated for release next month! I'm pretty keen on Michigander (who was added to Pete Yorn’s show at Metro next month) and the latest song “Misery.” And then there’s The Who - tongue in cheek, middle finger wave to the record business - “All This Music Will Fade.” Check it out below and check out past shows' playlists here.

Support the artists you hear on the radio station AND small businesses - buy the artists’ music from a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Let me know what you find the next time you go crate diving! My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

Marcus King Band - “The Well” *Pre-order El Dorado produced by The Black Keys Dan Auerbach due January 17, 2020.

Beck - “Uneventful Days” *This morning Beck announced Hyperspace will be out on November 22 and is available for pre-order now.

Sheryl Crow featuring Chris Stapleton - “Tell Me When it’s Over” *Sheryl Crow’s latest Threads is a monster collaboration featuring Eric Clapton, Gary Clark, Jr., Jason Isbell, Keith Richards, Lucius, Willie Nelson, and a dozen more. Buy it, seriously a killer album from start to finish.

Broken Bells - “Good Luck” *This is the first new music from the project featuring Danger Mouse and The Shins’ James Mercer since 2015.

Illiterate Light - “Better Than I Used To Be”

Michael Stipe - “Your Capricious Soul” *Download Michael Stipe's first solo song (and first new music) since REM's breakup in 2011.

X Ambassadors - “Hold You Down”

Smith & Thell - “Hotel Walls”

The Who - “All This Music Must Fade”

Michigander - “Misery” * Michigander played a sold out show at Lincoln Hall last week and announced this week they’ll join Pete Yorn at Metro on November 19.

Hiss Golden Messenger - “Happy Birthday Baby”

Wilco - “Everyone Hides”

Foals - “The Runner”