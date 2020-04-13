Nada Surf, Tash Sultana, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Video of &quot;Quarantine&quot; by Joybird

I’d have a hard time keeping the days of the week straight if it wasn’t for The Big Beat. Mondays while sheltering in place are less Mondayish since we have music to listen to together. I’m very keen on every song in this week’s show. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Hanni El Khatib, Nada Surf and Wargirl. The Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week is Joybird featuring Jess McIntosh, Aaron Smith, Bill Harris, and Emily Nott. They are each incredible musicians who represent Chicago’s music community well. The song “Quarantine” was made by each member recording their parts of the song at home and then pieced together masterfully by Shawn Baldissero. Check out the video below and show your support by buying tunes at JoybirdMusic.com. The whole show’s playlist is below and past Big Beat playlists are here.

Live music will return to Chicago. I can’t tell you when but I can tell you that, when it does, every show will be a little more special. That’s why it’s important now more than ever to keep Chicago’s music scene thriving. Support the artists you hear on WXRT by buying their music from a local, independent, or a family-owned music store. Let me know what music you’re finding. I always welcome suggestions on what to keep an ear out for so connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. My handle on all three of ‘em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Wash your hands and tell the person sitting next to you you love ‘em.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

*

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "She's There"

Wargirl - “Hang On”

Tash Sultana - "Pretty Lady"

Nada Surf - "Live Learn And Forget"

Day Wave - “Potions”

Dirty Projectors - “Overlord”

Hanni El Khatib - “ALIVE”

***Big Beat Chicago Artist of The Week: Joybird - "Quarantine"

Moscoman - "What Do We Care” (feat. Thomas Sanders of Teleman)

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down - “Temple” from the album Temple due May 15. Pre-order here.

The Jungle Giants - “Send Me Ur Loving”

Lime Cordiale - “Robbery”

Wallows - "OK"