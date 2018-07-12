"New music from Tom Petty." Something Ryan Arnold never thought he'd ever say again.

I'm not often at a loss for words. When I read more than a dozen Tom Petty songs had been unearthed and plans are in the works for a massive box set all I could muster was "I'll be damned." Pre-order the 60 song (including more than a dozen previously unreleased songs recorded in the early 1980's) box set An American Treasure, set for release on September 28. Courtney Barnett is on my short list of "Must See" acts at Pitchfork Music Festival next weekend. Jason Thomas has a not-so-short list you can read. Courtney Barnett is one of my favorite live acts because of the new life she breathes into her songs when she's on stage. I really dig her latest "Charity" and can't wait to see it live. . Support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine by seeing a show and buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Find this week's playlist below along with links to shows and albums.

Tom Petty & The Heart Breakers - "Keep A Little Soul" *Pre-order An American Treasure, set for release on September 28.

Mondo Cozmo - "Tonight Tonight"

Shemekia Copeland - "Ain't Got Time For Hate"

Amos Lee - "No More Darkness, No More Light"

St. Paul & The Broken Bones - "Apollo"

Father John Misty - "Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All"

Interpol - "The Rover"

Paul McCartney - "Come On To Me" *pre-order Sir Paul's Egypt Station due September 7.

Jim James "Throwback" from his latest Uniform Distortion. It's absolutely worth picking up.

Courtney Barnett - "Charity"

Buddy Guy featuring Jeff Beck and Keith Richards - "Cognac"

Sheryl Crow featuring St. Vincent - "Wouldn't Want To Be Like You"

M. Ward - "Miracle Man"

Mikaela Davis - "Other Lover"