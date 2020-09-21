New Order, Django Django, Declan McKenna

Video of New Order - Be a Rebel

Welcome back to the music-loving universe New Order, music lovers! The first new music in five years is undeniably New Order's signature sound. "Be A Rebel" is a fine start to this week's show and perhaps a mantra for the foreseeable future. Django Django snuck into this week's show with "Spirals" and Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week is Phillip-Michael Scales who is everything that is good and right about Chicago's music scene in 2020. His song "Find A Way" needs to be on repeat! The entire playlist is below and online and you can check out playlists to past Big Beats here.

I mention every week because it's so important - support the artists you hear on the Big Beat and WXRT by buying their music from, whenever you can, a local, independent, or family-owned music store and, when you head out crate diving, wear a mask and let me know what you find! Connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. My handle on all three of 'em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

New Order - "Be A Rebel"

Temples - "Paraphernalia"

Django Django – "Spirals"

Declan McKenna - "Be An Astronaut"

Matt Berninger - "One More Second" from Serpentine Prison due October 16. Pre-order here.

Mourn - "This Feeling Is Disgusting"

***Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: Phillip-Michael Scales - Find A Way

Deep Sea Diver - "Impossible Weight" featuring Sharon Van Etten

Foreign Air - The Apartment

Doves - Broken Eyes

Songhoy Blues - "Barre" ("Change") from Optimisme due October 23. Pre-order here.

Jealous of the Birds - "Something Holy"

Will Butler - Bethlehem