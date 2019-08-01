The New Pornographers Announce New Tour, Tease New Song
The 2 years since The New Pornographers released Whiteout Conditions have been a hive of activity for every member of the band. Get tickets here for their gig at The Vic Theatre on October 2. “Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile” is a great start to the show! More and more from Of Monsters And Men and very fresh Sleater-Kinney are two of my faves this week. Check out the entire show's playlist below and playlists from past shows here.
If this weren't important I wouldn't keep saying it - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores.
Your pal,
-Ryan A.
The New Pornographers - “Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile” *Get tickets here for their gig at The Vic Theatre on October 2.
White Reaper - “Might Be Right”
Of Monsters And Men - “Wars”
The Hold Steady - “Denver Haircut”
Brittany Howard - “Stay High” *Catch Brittany Howard in a 93XRT show on September 20 at the Riviera Theatre.
Twin Peaks - “Dance Through It” *Pre-orderLookout Low due September 13.
Joseph - "Fighter" *Catch Joseph in a 93XRT show on September 21 at The Vic Theatre . Pre-Order Good Luck, Kid due September 13.
Wilco - “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)”
Sleater-Kinney - “https://amzn.to/318ApJc”
Angie McMahon - “Keeping Time”
Caamp - “Peach Fuzz”
The Head And The Heart - “See You Through My Own Eyes”
Jamie N. Commons - “Won’t Let Go”
The Avett Brothers - “High Steppin’”