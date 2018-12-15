New Sound of The Strumbellas On New Noise

We're winding down the year with the final two New Noise at Nines...err, New Noises at Nine...err The Best Of New Music Thursday. The Strumbellas are back with a completely different sound than when we first heard them. Alice Merton has a sneak listen to her new song "Funny Business" and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy released Warm to deserved rave reviews. Check out the whole show’s playlist below and let me know what you’re listening to. My handle on Twitter, Insta, and Facebook is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

The Strumbellas - "Salvation"

Jeff Tweedy - “I Know What It’s Like” . Jeff Tweedy’s memoir Let's Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, Etc. is out now.



Citizen Cope - "Justice"

Bob Mould - "Sunshine Rock"

Alice Merton - "Funny Business"

Mumford & Sons - “Beloved”

Morgxn - “Home” (featuring Walk The Moon)

Joe Jackson - "Friend Better"

Elle King - "Baby Outlaw"

Hozier - “Movement”

John Mellencamp - "Eyes On The Prize"

Greta Van Fleet - "You're The One"

Morrissey - "Back On The Chain Gang"

Dermot Kennedy - “Power Over Me”