No Shock With New Liam Gallagher Song

For as long as Liam Gallagher has made music he has released just two solo recordings. Why Me? Why Not is due in September and “Shockwave” is a great introduction to what will surely be an excellent album of 2019. Spoon returns on the eve of Lollapalooza - July 31 - with Beck, Cage The Elephant, and Wild Belle for one of the summer's hottest concerts. Digging into a greatest hits album for a previously unreleased song "No Bullets Spent" in the second half of tonight's show. Check out the entire playlist below and playlists from past shows here.

My handle on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately. Like I ask every week - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Liam Gallagher - “Shockwave”

Seratones - "Gotta Get To Know Ya"

Young The Giant - "Heat Of The Summer"

Spoon - “No Bullets Spent”

Pete Yorn - “Calm Down”

Cold War Kids - “Complainer”

Dermot Kennedy - “Outnumbered” *Pre-orderWithout Fear due September 27.

Sheryl Crow - “Still The Good Old Days” featuring Joe Walsh

Foals - "In Degrees"

Phantogram - "Into Happiness"

The Avett Brothers - “High Steppin’”

Hiss Golden Messenger -”I Need A Teacher”

The Revivalists - “Oh No

The Head And The Heart - "I Found Out"

Madison Cunningham - “Pin It Down”