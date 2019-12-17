93XRT's Non-Stop New Year's Eve Commercial Free 6pm-5am NYE

December 17, 2019
Ryan Arnold
93XRTs Non-Stop NYE
This Week on XRT

93XRT is ringing in the New Year with non-stop music commercial free from 6pm New Year's Eve through 5am New Year's Day!  Take us along for your soundtrack this NYE on 93.1 FM, 93XRT.COM and the RADIO.COM app.

