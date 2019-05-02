One Of Ryan Arnold's "Dream Concert" Revealed.

May 2, 2019
Ryan Arnold

Kutt Niinepuu | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Features
Music Discovery
Playlist

A few bands surprised us with another new song we weren't expecting just like The Black Keys did last week with "Eagle Birds". Tame ImpalaBastille, and Cage The Elephant all posted new music in the last 72 hours. Side bar - The Black Keys, Tame Impala, Bastille, and Cage The Elephant would be an incredible lineup to see in concert! A boy can dream, can't he? Check out the entire playlist below and check out playlists from past shows here.

I post pics of the albums spinning at my house on InstagramFacebook, and Twitter (my handle on all of them is RyanArnoldRocks.) I'd love it if you'd drop me a line and let me know what you're listening to. 

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

PS - Support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores whenever you can. 

**

Tame Impala - "Borderline"
The Black Keys - "Eagle Birds"

Bastille - "Joy"
Pure Bathing Culture - "All Night"

Silversun Pickups - "It Doesn't Matter Why"
Bruce Springsteen - "Hello Sunshine"

Beck with Pharrell Williams - "Saw Lightening"
Cage The Elephant - "Social Cues"

Devon Gilfillian - "Get Out And Get It"
The Lumineers - "Gloria"

The Strumbellas - "I'll Wait" 
Fitz & The Tantrums - "Don't Ever Let 'Em"

Santana - "Breaking Down The Door" featuring Buika
Dylan LeBlanc - "Renegade"

Tags: 
New Noise At Nine
concert
Tame Impala
The Black Keys
Cage the Elephant
Bastille

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Hellboy Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Shazam Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Dumbo Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Us Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Captive State Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Captain Marvel Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes