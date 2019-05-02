One Of Ryan Arnold's "Dream Concert" Revealed.

A few bands surprised us with another new song we weren't expecting just like The Black Keys did last week with "Eagle Birds". Tame Impala, Bastille, and Cage The Elephant all posted new music in the last 72 hours. Side bar - The Black Keys, Tame Impala, Bastille, and Cage The Elephant would be an incredible lineup to see in concert! A boy can dream, can't he? Check out the entire playlist below and check out playlists from past shows here.

I post pics of the albums spinning at my house on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter (my handle on all of them is RyanArnoldRocks.) I'd love it if you'd drop me a line and let me know what you're listening to.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

PS - Support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores whenever you can.

**

Tame Impala - "Borderline"

The Black Keys - "Eagle Birds"

Bastille - "Joy"

Pure Bathing Culture - "All Night"

Silversun Pickups - "It Doesn't Matter Why"

Bruce Springsteen - "Hello Sunshine"

Beck with Pharrell Williams - "Saw Lightening"

Cage The Elephant - "Social Cues"

Devon Gilfillian - "Get Out And Get It"

The Lumineers - "Gloria"

The Strumbellas - "I'll Wait"

Fitz & The Tantrums - "Don't Ever Let 'Em"

Santana - "Breaking Down The Door" featuring Buika

Dylan LeBlanc - "Renegade"