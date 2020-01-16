Put Your Speakers To The Test With This Week's New Noise at Nine

January 16, 2020
Ryan Arnold
New Noise At Nine
Music
Music Discovery
Playlist

A couple’a screaming good songs to call out in this week’s show. Grouplove “Deleter and Overcoats “The Foolare OMFG amazing. Other notables are Real Estate, Taylor Janzen, and Caroline Rose. Check out the whole show below.

Thanks for listening to XRT and letting me share some of the music I’ve been into with you.  Let me know what you’re listening to! Connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. My handle on all three of ‘em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

***

Grouplove - “Deleter

Zach Heckendorf - “Up” * BCBS

Alanis Morissette - “Reasons I Drink

The Lone Bellow - “Count On Me”

Caroline Rose - “Feel The Way I Want It

Real Estate - “Paper Cup”

Dermot Kennedy - “Lost

Tennis - “Need Your Love”

Soul Asylum - “If I Told You

Kaleo - “I Want More”

Overcoats - “The Fool

Cold War Kids - “Dirt In My Eyes”

Taylor Janzen - “What I Do

Tame Impala - “Lost In Yesterday”
New Noise At Nine
Cold War Kids
Alanis Morissette

