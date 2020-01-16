Put Your Speakers To The Test With This Week's New Noise at Nine

Video of Overcoats - The Fool

A couple’a screaming good songs to call out in this week’s show. Grouplove “Deleter” and Overcoats “The Fool” are OMFG amazing. Other notables are Real Estate, Taylor Janzen, and Caroline Rose. Check out the whole show below.

Thanks for listening to XRT and letting me share some of the music I’ve been into with you. Let me know what you’re listening to! Connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. My handle on all three of ‘em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

***

Grouplove - “Deleter”

Zach Heckendorf - “Up” * BCBS

Alanis Morissette - “Reasons I Drink”

The Lone Bellow - “Count On Me”

Caroline Rose - “Feel The Way I Want It”

Real Estate - “Paper Cup”

Dermot Kennedy - “Lost”

Tennis - “Need Your Love”

Soul Asylum - “If I Told You”

Kaleo - “I Want More”

Overcoats - “The Fool”

Cold War Kids - “Dirt In My Eyes”

Taylor Janzen - “What I Do”