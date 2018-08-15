Pearl Jam created a genre, musically defined a city.

Pearl Jam stands to be remembered as, among many other things, the band who helped create a new and incomparable genre of music. Ask someone the definition of “grunge” and they may tell you it’s where metal met punk met classic rock. While an accurate definition of its sound, it doesn’t speak to its feeling. Rather, the feeling grunge evokes from fans. You’ve seen pictures of kids losing their minds seeing The Beatles at Shea Stadium in 1965. That was me seeing Pearl Jam at Lollapalooza in 1992. Losing. My. Mind. I’d never heard anything like it. No one ever heard anything like it!

Pearl Jam can also be remembered as the band who helped define the sound of a city. There is a rawness to Seattle’s music from the early 90’s. The Seattle Sound of Pearl Jam’s earliest years feels more gritty, more angsty, and more genuine than the polished sound of Los Angeles and southern California bands like Red Hot Chili Peppers and Stone Temple Pilots. I’m aware this statement may earn me some hate mail but I stand by it. I feel that same emotion in music from Seattle bands from the late 90’s through today - Death Cab For Cutie, Band Of Horses, Brandi Carlile, and Fleet Foxes as examples.

Creating a genre and defining Seattle’s sound are reasons for Pearl Jam’s induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 on their first year of eligibility - 25 years since the release of their debut album Ten. It's difficult (and painful) to think about a musical universe without Pearl Jam. Sidebar - Pearl Jam's second drummer Dave Abbruzzese was not inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with his former bandmates because of an eligibility technicality - having first been a member during the band’s debut tour but not the band’s debut album, Ten, which left him a few months short of the 25 year requirement. He's the drummer on Pearl Jam's second album, Vs., and third album, Vitology, with songwriting credits on both. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should be ashamed of themselves. But they won’t. Nor will they pay any mind to one more dent in their credibility. But I digress.

Check out this vid of Dave Abbruzzese beating the hell out of his drum kit onstage during Pearl Jam's set at Pinkpop Festival in 1992.