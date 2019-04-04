Perry Farrell Reigns Supreme, Rules Weird On New Noise At Nine.

Perry Farrell returns with "Pirate Punk Politician" - his first new solo music since 2001 - and it's weird. I'm on record saying the tour of the year is Beck, Cage The Elephant, and Spoon. The trifecta plays with Wild Belle at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on July 31. To really emphasize that this a "tour de force", Cage The Elephant and Beck recorded a very groovy track called "Night Running". A few other faves are Tame Impala "Patience" and a collaboration between Yeah Yeah Yeah's Karen O and producer Danger Mouse called "Turn The Light". Check out the entire playlist below.

Drop me a line and let me know what you're listening to that's really got you moving. My handle on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

PS - Support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores whenever you can.

**

Cage The Elephant & Beck - "Night Running"

Rodrigo Y Gabriela - "Mettavolution"

Two Door Cinema Club - "Talk"

Mavis Staples - "Change"

Sam Fender - "Hypersonic Missles"

Tame Impala - "Patience"

Perry Farrell - "Pirate Punk Politician"

JS Ondara - "Saying Goodbye"

Devon Gilfillian - "Get Out And Get It"

Gary Clark Jr. - "When I'm Gone"

The Head And The Heart - "Missed Connection"

Karen O & Dangermouse - "Turn The Light"

Dylan LeBlanc - "Renegade"

Local Natives - "When Am I Gonna Lose You"

The National - "You Had Your Soul With You"

Andrew Bird - Sisyphus