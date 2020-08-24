Phoenix, Bon Iver, James Vincent McMorrow

Video of Phoenix - Identical

Totally had a "case of the Mondays" today and was glad to get into music to turn it around. Here's to a better Tuesday, am I right?! More from Doves, Bon Iver, James Vincent McMorrow along with Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week - a very cool instrumental project called Eric Ezra. The entire playlist is below and online and you can check out playlists to past Big Beats here.

I mention every week because it's so important - support the artists you hear on the Big Beat and WXRT by buying their music from, wehever you can, a local, independent, or family-owned music store and, when you head out crate diving, wear a mask and let me know what you find! Connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. My handle on all three of 'em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Phoenix - "Identical" from the soundtrack to the Sophia Coppola film On The Rocks.

Bully - "Where To Start"

Bon Iver - "AUATC" (Ate Up All Their Cake)

James Vincent McMorrow - "I Should Go" (with Kenny Beats)

Songhoy Blues - "Badala"from Optimisme due October 23. Pre-order here.

Whitney - "Hammond Song"

Moscoman - "Eyes Wide Strut" (featuring WOOZE)

***Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: Eric Ezra- "Sudden Movements"

Nightly - "You Should Probably Just Hang Up"

iDKHOW - "Leave Me Alone"from RAZZMATAZZ due October 16. Pre-order here.

Doves - "Prisoners"from The Universal Want due September 11. Pre-orderhere.

beabadoobee - "Sorry"

Girl Friday - "Earthquake"

IDLES - "Model Village"